Brendon Todd shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
Highlights
Brendon Todd makes birdie on No. 9 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
Todd got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Todd's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Todd's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
Todd hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.
