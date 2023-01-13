Brendon Todd shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brendon Todd hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Todd got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 125 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Todd's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.