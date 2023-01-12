Brendan Steele shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Steele had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Steele's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Steele hit his 189 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Steele hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a 348 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.