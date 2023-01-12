Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, Wu's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Wu hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wu had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.