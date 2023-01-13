10-over 80 by Brandon Matthews in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brandon Matthews hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament.

Matthews tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Matthews to 2 over for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 4 over for the round.

Matthews got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matthews to 6 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Matthews's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Matthews's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Matthews got on in 4 and missed a triple bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Matthews to 11 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matthews had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthews to 10 over for the round.