Billy Horschel shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Billy Horschel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Horschel got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 3 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.