Ben Taylor shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ben Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to 4 under for the round.