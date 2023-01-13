Ben Martin shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Martin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Martin's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Martin had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Martin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Martin's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.