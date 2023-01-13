Ben Griffin putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Ben Griffin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Ben Griffin had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Griffin's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.