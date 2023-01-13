  • Ben Griffin putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Griffin makes birdie on No. 13 at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Griffin makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.