Austin Smotherman putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Austin Smotherman had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Smotherman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Smotherman hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.