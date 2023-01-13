Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Austin Eckroat in the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Austin Eckroat hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

After a 352 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Austin Eckroat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Eckroat to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Eckroat's 177 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Eckroat hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Eckroat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.