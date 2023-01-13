Austin Cook shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austin Cook hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.