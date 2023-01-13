Austen Truslow shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Austen Truslow hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 11th, Truslow missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Truslow to even for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Truslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Truslow's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Truslow had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Truslow to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Truslow had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Truslow to 1 over for the round.

Truslow got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Truslow to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Truslow suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Truslow at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Truslow's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Truslow to 3 over for the round.