Augusto Núñez shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Augusto Núñez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Núñez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Núñez had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Núñez's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Núñez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Núñez to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Núñez's 135 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Núñez chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 12th, Núñez chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Núñez had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Núñez to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Núñez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Núñez to 3 under for the round.