Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.