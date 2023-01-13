Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Andrew Novak in the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Andrew Novak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 12th, Andrew Novak's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 4 under for the round.