  • Anders Albertson shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Anders Albertson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Anders Albertson sinks a 38-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Anders Albertson makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.