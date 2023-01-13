Anders Albertson shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Anders Albertson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Albertson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Albertson at 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Albertson's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Albertson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Albertson at 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Albertson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Albertson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Albertson at 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Albertson's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Albertson hit his 79 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Albertson to 2 under for the round.