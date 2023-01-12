Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Smalley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Smalley's tee shot went 202 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Smalley's 144 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Smalley's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.