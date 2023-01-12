-
-
Adam Svensson putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
-
Fantasy
Daily Fantasy preview for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Geoff Ulrich and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii from Waialae Country Club.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Adam Svensson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Svensson's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Svensson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.
-
-