Adam Svensson putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Adam Svensson got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Svensson's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Svensson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 under for the round.