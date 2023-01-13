Adam Scott comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Scott hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Adam Scott's tee shot went 229 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

Scott missed the green on his first shot on the 194-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 1 under for the round.