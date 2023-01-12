Adam Schenk shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 238 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 55-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at even for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Schenk got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to even for the round.