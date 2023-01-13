Adam Long shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Long hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Long chipped in his fourth from 36 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Long at 1 under for the round.