Aaron Rai putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Rai hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 14th, Aaron Rai's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Rai had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.