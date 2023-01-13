Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Baddeley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Baddeley's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

Baddeley hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, he sank his approach from 130 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baddeley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.