Will Gordon delivers a bogey-free 8-under 63 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open

Will Gordon hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Gordon finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Will Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Gordon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Gordon chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gordon's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 6 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Gordon had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 8 under for the round.