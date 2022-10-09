Tyson Alexander shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Tyson Alexander hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Alexander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Alexander at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Alexander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Alexander at 1 over for the round.

Alexander missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Alexander chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Alexander had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Alexander's 135 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Alexander hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 5 under for the round.