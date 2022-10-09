Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day in 72nd at 6 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 117 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.