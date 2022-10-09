Trevor Werbylo shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Trevor Werbylo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day in 77th at 1 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Werbylo's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Werbylo hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Werbylo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Werbylo hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Werbylo to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Werbylo got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Werbylo to 2 over for the round.