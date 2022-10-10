Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Tom Kim in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Tom Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his day in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Tom Kim's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.