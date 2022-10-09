Tom Hoge shoots 7-under 64 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Mito Pereira and S.H. Kim; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hoge had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Hoge stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hoge's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hoge hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hoge's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoge had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 7 under for the round.