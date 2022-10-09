Thomas Detry shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Thomas Detry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Detry finished his day tied for 69th at 7 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Detry got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Detry to 1 over for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Detry's tee shot went 283 yards to the native area, his second shot went 21 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Detry to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Detry hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Detry at 3 over for the round.