Taylor Pendrith shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On his tee stroke on the 492-yard par-4 third, Pendrith went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.