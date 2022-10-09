Taylor Montgomery shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Montgomery hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 15th at 15 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 492-yard par-4 third, Montgomery got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Montgomery had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Montgomery's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Montgomery chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Montgomery had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.