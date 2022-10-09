Tano Goya shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Tano Goya hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 56th at 10 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Goya had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Goya's tee shot went 213 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Goya reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Goya at 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to even-par for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Goya hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Goya chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Goya chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Goya to 3 under for the round.