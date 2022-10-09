Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Sungjae Im in the final round at the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Im finished his day in 7th at 19 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put Im at 4 under for the round.