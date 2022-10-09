Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Cink's 129 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Cink hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Cink chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.