Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Jaeger's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.