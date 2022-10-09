Spencer Levin shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Spencer Levin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Levin finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Levin tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Levin to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Levin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Levin to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Levin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Levin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Levin to 3 under for the round.