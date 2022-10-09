  • Spencer Levin shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • Spencer Levin's unique new putter has been compared to the hockey stick putter used in the movie "Happy Gilmore." Levin shares why he made the switch to the split-grip HammY Putter.
    Spencer Levin shows off unique putter grip and technique

