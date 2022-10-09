Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 8th at 18 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Kim's tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.