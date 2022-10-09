Sam Ryder shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryder's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ryder had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ryder hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 4 under for the round.