-
-
S.H. Kim putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2022
-
Highlights
S.H. Kim uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners Children's Open
In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, S.H. Kim makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
S.H. Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Tom Hoge and Mito Pereira; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, S.H. Kim sank his approach from 102 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved S.H. Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Kim hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 6 under for the round.
-
-