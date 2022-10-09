Ryan Moore delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the fourth at the Shriners Children's Open

Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Moore finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Ryan Moore hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Moore chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Moore's 151 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.