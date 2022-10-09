Robby Shelton rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Robby Shelton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Shelton finished his day tied for 15th at 15 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Robby Shelton hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Shelton chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 2 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.