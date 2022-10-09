Philip Knowles finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Philip Knowles hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 64th at 8 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Knowles got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 3 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Knowles's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Knowles chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knowles's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Knowles chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.