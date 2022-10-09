Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 75th at 3 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's tee shot went 218 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.