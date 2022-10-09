-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire nearly aces No. 14 at Shriners Children's Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 75th at 3 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire's tee shot went 218 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
