Patrick Rodgers putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 28th at 13 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Rodgers had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 14th, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.