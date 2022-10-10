Patrick Cantlay putts well in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Patrick Cantlay hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 2nd at 21 under with Matthew NeSmith; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

On the par-4 first, Patrick Cantlay's 72 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Cantlay hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to even-par for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Cantlay had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Cantlay hit his tee shot 299 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cantlay hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.