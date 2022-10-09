Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Nick Hardy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 44th at 11 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hardy's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hardy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 239-yard par-3 green eighth, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hardy had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.