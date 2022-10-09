Mito Pereira shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 4th at 20 under with Tom Hoge and S.H. Kim; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pereira had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Pereira chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Pereira's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Pereira chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, Pereira missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Pereira to 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.