  • Mito Pereira shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Mito Pereira makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira pours in 21-foot birdie putt at Shriners Children's Open

    In the final round of the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, Mito Pereira makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.