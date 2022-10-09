Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

Michael Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 56th at 10 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.