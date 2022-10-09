Max Homa shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the Shriners Children's Open

In his final round at the Shriners Children's Open, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 20th at 14 under; Tom Kim is in 1st at 24 under; Matthew NeSmith and Patrick Cantlay are tied for 2nd at 21 under; and Tom Hoge, Mito Pereira, and S.H. Kim are tied for 4th at 20 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Homa hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Homa's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Homa hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Homa hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 4 under for the round.